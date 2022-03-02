Veterans Airport of Southern Ill. secures bond savings, acquires land

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois refinanced its existing bond and acquired more land.

According to airport leaders, the refinancing of a little more than $2 million in remaining General Obligation debt at 2.89 percent is projected to save the airport $324,000 over 10 years.

“Over the past several months we’ve worked diligently through this process to secure interest rates that will afford the airport the greatest savings at our existing tax rate levels,” said Airport Authority Board Treasurer BW Bruce of Marion.

The bonds were originally issued as part of the local share to finance new airline terminal construction completed in 2016.

According to a release from airport leaders, they also recently bought 67.49 acres east of its existing property and that of the Illinois National Guard for future growth and development needs.

“This is the third land acquisition the airport has been able to complete over the past year,” said Airport Authority Board Chairman Javier Muniz of Carterville. “We have been able to take advantage of each opportunity in order to maintain compatible land development and accommodate growth and development in the future.”

The two additional parcels bought in 2021 included the former Changing Seasons Landscape company and the former daycare center located on Ernestine Drive.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.