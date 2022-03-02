Temperatures will be 10+ degrees colder on Thursday, but still mild for this time of year

Temperatures will climb well into the 70s across most of the Heartland this afternoon, with a few 80 degree readings possible in southeast Missouri. Tonight will be mild too, with lows mainly staying in the 40s for most of the area. Tuesday will bring northeasterly winds back to the area, cooling us down a bit. Temperatures will still be above average, but highs will drop back into the 50s and 60s. Friday clouds will be on the increase, but dry conditions remain. Isolated showers and t’storms are possible Saturday PM, but the best storm chances will arrive on Sunday into Sunday night. We are watching for the possibility of strong to severe storms and heavy rain.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.