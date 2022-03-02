Heartland AGs join nationwide investigation into Tiktok for alleged threat to children’s safety

(KFVS) - The attorneys general for Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky have joined the nationwide investigation into Tiktok.

Attorneys general nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws.

“Whether online or on the streets, we are committed to protecting Kentucky children,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “This investigation is the latest action we’ve taken to promote online safety for Kentucky’s kids, and it is a necessary step to examine TikTok’s practices and better understand the potential harms and risks to children who use the platform.”

The investigation will evaluate the alleged harms TikTok usage causes to young users, and what the company knew about those alleged harms.

It also focuses on TikTok’s techniques to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

“Heavy social media usage has negative impacts on users’ mental health, for instance leading to low self-esteem and distorted body image. Those effects are amplified in those users who are children and teens,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “This investigation seeks to determine what methods TikTok is using to increase the time users spend on the platform, and how that increased time harms young users’ physical and mental health.”

In May 2021, a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general urged Facebook to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

Later that year in November, attorneys general from across the country announced their investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.

Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont. They are joined by a broad group of attorneys general from across the country.

“In the course of our investigation, we will look into the operating practices employed by TikTok, particularly how the platform boosts young user engagement,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “Protecting our most vulnerable and impressionable population, our children, is of paramount concern for me as Attorney General.”

