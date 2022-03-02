Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair to be held at Show Me Center this month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 66th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair is set to take place on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 8, at the Show Me Center.

A total of 201 projects will be available for public viewing beginning at 3:30 p.m.

There will be 323 students from 20 area schools participating.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

9:30 a.m. Set up begins.

11:00 a.m. Set up must be completed.

1:15 p.m. Judging begins. Director to meet with teachers.

3:00 p.m. Students dismissed; final judging.

3:30 p.m. Science Fair open to public viewing

7:00 p.m. Awards Program.

8:30 p.m. Project Removal. All Exhibits must be removed.

The fair is free to all who attend, those with questions are asked to call 573-651-2163.

