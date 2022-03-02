SIU softball’s Blaylock to step away from coaching duties

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University softball coach Kerri Blaylock announced she will be stepping away from coaching duties, but will still remain with the program.

In a release from SIU Athletics on Wednesday, March 2, the department said Blaylock will step away from coaching duties for health reasons.

Long-time assistant coach Jen Sewell will take over as interim head coach.

“I appreciate Saluki Athletics, my coaching staff and my team for allowing me to take some time to work on my health and well being,” Blaylock said in the news release. “I am supremely confident in Jen to step in for me. She has been my right hand for 14 years and has run the coaching side of the program for quite some time. Our staff as a whole with Jen, Kenzi [Bennett] and Maddy [Vermejan] will be able to continue the excellence of Saluki Softball in my absence.”

While she will not be assisting with coaching, Blaylock will continue to handle administrative duties for the program.

A native of nearby Herrin, Ill., Blaylock took the reins of the program in 2000. Twenty-two years later, her career record stands at 751-413-1.

According to the athletic department, on April 25, 2021, she passed baseball coach Itchy Jones for the most wins by a head coach, male or female, in school history.

They said Blaylock guided the team to five-straight NCAA Tournament appearances during her first seven years at SIU. The Salukis remain the only MVC school to accomplish to do so.

In total, they have made the NCAA Tournament eight times under Blaylock, most recently in 2021 when they won the program’s third conference tournament title.

In December 2021, in a vote of her peers, she was enshrined in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.