Sikeston city leaders host meeting to address violent crime

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in Sikeston say violent crime is out of control.

Following a series of shootings over the last two months, the Department of Public Safety and community leaders held a meeting to address the issue.

“This is the type of weapons we’re seeing; we’re seeing a lot of rifles these days,” Sikeston DPS Chief, James McMillen said.

Images of guns and videos of shootings shown at Sikeston’s town meeting stunned a crowded room.

Chief McMillen, organized a meeting with the help of city leaders, to let people know this violence is happening in their community.

“It’s kids and their families. We have worked homicide scenes in the last year and years past, we’re just trying to reduce that problem and just try to bring some peace to the community,” Chief McMillen said.

Chief McMillen says a shooting just hours before Tuesday night’s meeting amplified the importance of building better relationships with individuals, organizations and young people in Sikeston.

“We have some of our youth, which I feel like is going down the wrong path, everyone suffers from that,” Chief McMillen said.

“You can’t even get kids going out and playing without the fear of a shooting or something. We just got to combat the problem,” Leo Branch, a Sikeston resident said.

Branch has lived in Sikeston for nearly 3 decades, he said the place he calls home has changed over the years.

“People were safe, people spoke to each other, people were neighborly,” Branch said.

He is happy to see the community and city leaders rallying together, but he said they can’t do it alone.

“I’d like to see some policies in place, some laws put in place to try and protect the citizens that really want to live in a quiet community,” Branch said.

McMillen said there’s a lot more work to do, but he hopes this is a start.

“We want to take control of our community and try to bring some peace to our streets,” Chief McMillen said.

McMillen did tell me they are looking into programs to target troubling teens in the area.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.