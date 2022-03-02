Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff VA to host virtual town hall meeting for women veterans

A town hall meeting for women veterans will be Thursday, March 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A town hall meeting for women veterans will be Thursday, March 10.

It’s hosted by the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in partnership with other medical centers in Missouri and Illinois.

Any woman veteran may attend the virtual meeting at 6 p.m. via telephone by dialing 1-855-962-1127. You can also join the conversation online.

“We want all women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to join us for this very important town hall meeting,” said Chandra Miller, MSN, RN, CNL, interim medical center director of the Poplar Bluff VA and U.S. Air Force Veteran. “For women Veterans who qualify for VA health benefits, we offer a full continuum of services that includes pelvic floor therapy and much more.”

Miller explained the medical center has a women veterans program manager, a women veterans health director, a women’s behavioral health champion, a women’s primary care champion, a pelvic floor therapist and a maternity/mammogram coordinator.

She said approximately 1,700 women veterans are enrolled and receive care at John J. Pershing VA each year.

