Pesticide disposal event coming to Portageville, Mo.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri Waste Pesticide Collection Event is coming to the Bootheel.

The Department of Natural Resources is collecting old and unwanted pesticides from farmers in an effort to properly dispose of them.

“We’re really hoping for a good turnout here,” said Program Coordinator CJ Plassmeyer. “Hopefully, this help reduce the possible harmful effects down the road on humans and environments.”

The free program collects waste pesticides from farmers and households.

“Maybe the label has become unreadable throughout the years, you have no use for the product,” he said.

Plassmeyer travels to around six locations each year collecting waste then disposing of the product. “And it will be taken to a permanent incineration facility, by the contractor, where it will be incinerated in order to neutralize the toxic properties.”

Anyone who brings product for disposal, he asked they make sure the container is secure with a lid.

“We cannot accept those containers due to DOT travel in order to be shipped down the roadway,” he explained.

The Missouri Waste Pesticide Collection Event is scheduled for March 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education Center in Portageville.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.