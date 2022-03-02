Mo. Dashboard: Cape Girardeau Co. averaging 5 new COVID-19 cases per day

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County is averaging just five new COVID-19 cases per day, according to Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of Wednesday, March 2, officials report there have been 37 new COVID-19 cases in the county over the last seven days. That’s down about 23 percent compared to the week before.

Scott and Perry Counties are averaging just two cases per day. The number of new cases in Butler County is down to about three per day.

