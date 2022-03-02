Heartland Votes
Mo. Dashboard: Cape Girardeau Co. averaging 5 new COVID-19 cases per day

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County is averaging just five new COVID-19 cases per day, according to Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of Wednesday, March 2, officials report there have been 37 new COVID-19 cases in the county over the last seven days. That’s down about 23 percent compared to the week before.

Scott and Perry Counties are averaging just two cases per day. The number of new cases in Butler County is down to about three per day.

