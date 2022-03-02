Heartland Votes
Man facing charges after leading McCracken Co. deputies on motorcycle chase

Wynton Roddy is accused of leading deputies on a chase on a motorcycle in McCracken County, Ky.
Wynton Roddy is accused of leading deputies on a chase on a motorcycle in McCracken County, Ky.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after he led deputies on a chase on a motorcycle before crashing it and sliding into a patrol vehicle.

Wynton Roddy, 31, of Symsonia, was charged with speeding over 26 mph, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended or revoked license, fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police first degree (on foot), criminal mischief third degree (two counts), criminal mischief first degree, wanton endangerment first degree, resisting arrest, assault third degree - police officer and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

According to McCracken County deputies, they attempted to stop a motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 for traffic violations in the Reidland area. They said the man refused to stop and drove towards Graves County.

While fleeing, officers say the man failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle. It slid on the pavement and hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing minor damage.

Deputies say the man, later identified as Roddy, ran into a wooded area. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody.

During the arrest, they say a deputy sustained a minor injury that required medical attention. Roddy also sustained minor injuries while fleeing from deputies.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

