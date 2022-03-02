Ill. state leaders react to Madigan indictment

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Several state leaders are reacting to Wednesday’s announcement of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s indictment.

Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement:

“An indictment of this magnitude is a condemnation of a system infected with promises of pay-to-play, and the era of corruption and self-dealing among Illinois politicians must end. The conduct alleged in this indictment is deplorable and a stark violation of the public’s trust. Michael Madigan must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“Ultimately, every person in elected office is responsible for doing the right thing – and not lining their own pockets. I am fully committed to eradicate the scourge of corruption from our political system, and today’s indictment is an important step in cleaning up Illinois. I have faith that our justice system will help restore the public’s trust in government.

“When I ran for office, I made clear that I would be beholden to no one, and that I would serve the best interests of the people of Illinois. I have upheld that vow. For the past three years, my administration has made clear that such abuses will not be tolerated, and we’ve tightened our ethics laws. I will continue to work with the General Assembly to restore the public’s trust.”

State Senator Dale Fowler released this statement:

“While today’s news was long awaited and no surprise considering our state’s history with public corruption, it further solidifies the greater need for ethics reform across our state.

“With four weeks left of the Spring legislative session there is still plenty of time to beef up ethics reform in our state. My Republican colleagues have filed meaningful ethics reform legislation and while the Feds did a tremendous job, I hope today’s announcement is proof enough to the Majority party that we should be empowering officials here in Illinois to investigate and prosecute corruption so we don’t have to continuously rely on federal investigators.”

State Representative Patrick Windhorst issued this statement:

“I want to thank the FBI, IRS and members of the United States Attorney’s office of Illinois for their exhaustive work investigating the massive public corruption scandal that has culminated in today’s indictment of former Speaker Mike Madigan. This indictment outlines the alleged decade-long criminal enterprise run by former Speaker Madigan and enabled by many around him. The Illinois General Assembly must take immediate steps to root out public corruption in Illinois by strengthening our ethics laws. The people of Illinois deserve a government worthy of their trust and the passage of a sweeping package of reforms to prevent any politician from ever abusing public trust and a powerful public office this way again.”

State Representative Dave Severin released this statement:

“When I first ran for office, I promised the people of Southern Illinois I would forcefully oppose House Speaker Mike Madigan and call out the corruption that festered under the Capitol dome during his decades-long reign.

“Speaker Madigan ran the House of Representatives with an iron fist. It is my hope that Madigan’s indictment on racketeering and bribery charges today will mean the people of the State of Illinois will be able to exact some measure of justice for the culture of corruption he fostered as the most powerful politician in the history of the State of Illinois, and that all those politicians that enabled his reign to continue under a swirling dark cloud would join me in demanding Madigan be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

State Representative Paul Jacobs issued the following statement:

“Speaker Madigan consolidated the most power for the longest period of time of any politician in the history of the State of Illinois. They say power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, and I believe that is what was revealed by the US Attorney’s office upon news of today’s indictment. Corrupt politicians using public office for personal profit is not new in Illinois, and today’s indictment reveals allegations that Speaker Madigan was working not for public service, but for self-service.

“These allegations are disturbing, and underline the urgent need for the Illinois General Assembly to enact strong and sweeping anti-corruption reforms immediately. I hope my colleagues on the Democrat side of the aisle, those that aided and abetted Speaker Madigan’s political reign are paying attention, and that they join me to pass badly needed ethics reforms to prevent this kind of corruption from overtaking our state ever again.”

State Representative David Friess released this statement:

“Today we learned of the indictment of Mike Madigan. One of the main reasons I ran for state representative was to root out the corruption permeating Springfield. With today’s announcement of charges of bribery and racketeering, the people of Illinois can rest easier. There is still a ways to go. Better reforms must be enacted, but it’s safe to say today was a long time coming.”

State Representative Kelly Cassidy issued this statement:

“For many years, questions of Speaker Madigan’s involvement in corruption have hung over the work of our chamber and our party. This news comes as we are trying to complete our work in the House on a compressed schedule and I can’t imagine what it would be like to try to do that if he was still the Speaker. This is a sad day, a reminder of a terrible abuse of power that undermined our constituent’s faith in our government. The former Speaker will have his day in court, and the people of the state of Illinois will have an opportunity to learn the full extent of his actions and determine his fate.

”When I first began to speak out, I faced harsh criticism from friends and colleagues alike. Over time, as the steady drip of subpoenas and indictments grew closer and closer to the former Speaker, the ranks of members unwilling to continue to pretend everything was fine grew until 19 members refused to be bullied into voting for him to continue in his role. The actions of the group that came to be known as ‘The 19′ resulted in historic change in our chamber and our party. These members reflect the best of public service and I will forever be thankful to them for taking that brave stance.”

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Representative Robin Kelly released the following statement:

“For the past year, I have been honored to lead our party as the first person of color and the first woman to chair the Democratic Party of Illinois. The DPI is committed to building a party that is more transparent, more diverse, and more inclusive in everything we do. Today’s announcement is a stark reminder that elected leaders must hold themselves to the highest ethical standards. We will observe the legal process as it unfolds, but there can be no tolerance of anyone guilty of violating the public trust. While he stepped down as party chair more than a year ago, Michael J. Madigan remains a State Central Committeeman from the 3rd Congressional District. He should resign from that position as well.

“Since I became chair a year ago, our focus has been on electing Democrats up and down the ticket across Illinois and continuing to fight for the things all Democrats believe in, including raising wages, lowering costs, defending reproductive choice, protecting the environment, investing in our infrastructure, providing high quality education for all, and more. We will not let actions of the past distract us from our mission in 2022 and beyond.”

According to the Associated Press, charging documents unsealed Wednesday, March 2 accuse the 79-year-old Chicago Democrat of 22 counts of leading a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance the political power and financial well-being of Madigan and his allies.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations and IRS Criminal Investigation Division discussed the indictment during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

