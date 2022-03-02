Houck Field south grandstand project will not be finished by fall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The south grandstand project at Houck Field will not finished by fall.

In a project update from Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas, he said they decided to not award a bid for construction.

Southeast Mo. State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas announced the Houck Field south grandstand project has been delayed.

He said the university worked with the a contractor to finalize the first construction bid package. While they received two bids, he said both “significantly exceeded the initial estimate” previously provided by the contractor’s estimator.

The university will meet with architects to find alternative options, including new facility layouts, the use of different and/or hybrid materials, adjusted timelines and other revisions to the initial plan.

Vargas said they anticipate the women’s soccer and football programs will continue to compete at Houck Field.

More information on spectator seating and gameday operations will be available later.

Of the $12 million originally planned for the first phase of the project, Vargas said $3.5 million was allocated to pay the contractor for demolition of the south grandstand, as well as site and field prep before the 2022 season. He said the remaining $8.5 million, as well as any additional donations, will go to rebuilding the south grandstand.

“We believe these available funds could increase to about $9.5 to $10 million due to philanthropic gifts we may receive in the near future,” Dr. Vargas said in the online update.

On September 1, the university announced it was closing the south grandstand for safety concerns. University leaders shared plans for renovations, including a multi-use complex and new stadium at the site.

Demolition of the south grandstand began in early December. It was finished by the first week of January.

