Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Florida governor admonishes students for wearing face masks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells students to take off their masks before beginning a speech in Tampa.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fierce opponent of coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, grew visibly annoyed and admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at a news conference Wednesday.

DeSantis, a Republican, approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.

DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to masks and vaccines has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last month eased its masking guidelines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Man missing after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
A 40-year-old woman is behind bars at the Pemiscot County Justice Center awaiting formal...
Woman accused of stealing hearse from funeral home
A high-speed police chase in Iron County is under investigation.
Victims of high-speed police chase asked to contact sheriff’s office
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been charged with racketeering and bribery.
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering

Latest News

Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California
FILE - An F-35C Lightning II test aircraft taxies on the deck aboard the nuclear powered...
US Navy says crashed F-35C plane raised from South China Sea
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool