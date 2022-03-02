Cooler across the Heartland for your Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After many areas reporting near record highs today, a cold front will move through the area tonight bringing slightly cooler weather to the area. There is not much moisture for this front to work with so no rain is excepted. Temperatures this evening will remain mild but begin to fall quickly after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s north to middle 40s south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler across the Heartland. Northeasterly winds gusting up to 20 MPH will bring cooler weather into the area. Highs will range from the middle 50s far north to the middle 60s far south.

The slight cool down will not last long. Southerly winds will return on Friday bringing in warmer weather to the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon.

