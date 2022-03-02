Bars and restaurants share potential business impact at MLB cancels Opening Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some sports bars across the St. Louis metro were on the edge of their seats as they waited and hoped for the Major League Baseball lockout to come to an end.

“We’ve got every tv on MLB network right now and we’re just keeping our eyes peeled,” said Chris Ladley, the Manager at Paddy O’s. “I think that our city needs to have that Opening Day. Where everyone is down here in their red and white.”

However, baseball fans were left disappointed Tuesday evening when the MLB and the MLB Players Association failed to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement by the 5 p.m. EST deadline. Now, the MLB has officially canceled opening for the 2022 season (set to begin on March 31), and the first two series of the season will not be played.

For businesses like Big Daddy’s Bar in Soulard, their worry now is whether this will impact when the Cardinals home opener takes place, which was set for April 7.

“For us, starting Major League Baseball in May instead of April just doesn’t sound right, it’s off-putting to long-time baseball fans like myself if they can’t come to an agreement,” said Ryan Loeffler, a partner with Big Daddy’s. “You’re looking at a $100,000 loss there in the next 30 to 60 days. That’s not good just coming off of COVID.”

Big Daddy’s, like other bars near the downtown area, rely heavily on the foot traffic they get during Cardinals baseball season. Their business not only has fans coming to watch the game inside, but they also provide a shuttle service to Busch Stadium.

“I think one year on Opening Day, we took about 500-600 people and the bar was full on top of that, so maybe $20,000-$25,000 was our biggest one,” said Loeffler about Opening Day.

With this year’s MLB season now not starting on time, he has serious concerns.

“Might have to cut some staff if I don’t have enough shifts for people,” said Loeffler. “Then, I have to worry about if they leave or not.”

Places like Paddy O’s has been spending thousands remolding their space during the off-season in anticipation of Opening Day.

“If we don’t have that, that’s our money kind of down the tubes,” said Ladley.

Salt and Smoke owner Tom Schmidt says while the Cardinals season does bring in about 20 percent of revenue to their Ballpark Village location over the course of the year, he still expects the restaurant will still be successful whether or not baseball starts on time.

“What we saw starting a month ago was a real significant increase in business coming out of the winter, with festivals, conventions, sports tournaments, parades, and all kinds of things kind of turning back on,” said Schmidt. “We’re not alone in wanting the season to start on time and that crowds coming back has a positive impact. But, I will say we’ve been thrilled with how busy that location and that district is even when the Cardinals are in the off-season.”

Mike LaMartina, Chief Operating Officer at Ballpark Village is still hopeful this year’s Cardinals season at home will go off without a hitch.

“Hopefully, this will just be a small blip in the radar and we’ll be able to pass it and be able to celebrate like we do every year,” said LaMartina.

However, similar to Salt and Smoke, the rest of Ballpark Village has seen a lot of foot traffic for other major events like concerts, and they anticipate to still see revenue come outside of baseball season.

“At this time, our plans remain the same. If there are adjustments to the season, we’ll react accordingly,” said LaMartina. “However, we’re not going to stop hiring, we’re not going to stop training. We’re not going to change our opening strategy. Opening Day will still occur when it occurs, whenever that time maybe.”

For now, bars are also business as usual in the hopes the timeline will not change for the first game at Busch Stadium.

“We’re operating as if April 7 is still a go, that’s mostly just to keep us sane and to keep us from slacking and getting lazy,” said Ladley.

