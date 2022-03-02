Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops

FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall...
FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, as the online retail behemoth reworks its physical footprint.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that the move, which affects 66 stores in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom, will enable it to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores. Amazon Style, which will sell fashion and accessories, is set to open in a Southern California mall later this year.

“We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon,” the company said in a statement.

It couldn’t be learned immediately how many Amazon workers are being affected.

Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in 2015, two decades after it began selling books online and helped drive a number of shops out of business. Amazon’s 4-star shops, which first made their debut in 2018, carry a limited selection of best-selling products from top categories that Amazon.com sells, including devices, consumer electronics, toys and games.

The move comes as Amazon.com Inc.’s overall revenue growth is slowing, and it’s looking for new ways to reignite sales.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said the strategy comes as a surprise. He said he believes it’s an acknowledgement that the bookstores weren’t delivering the returns Amazon was looking for.

Saunders said he thinks the main problem with Amazon’s non-food stores is that they lacked a real purpose even though the merchandise was well-presented.

“They were designed for people to pop in and browse rather than as destinations where people would head on a mission to buy something,” he wrote in a note on Wednesday. He noted that ultimately that wasn’t good for driving customer traffic, especially in an era where people are visiting shops less.

Saunders added that the other problem is the assortment which, in many locations, was disjoined and unfocused.

The news of the closure was first reported by Reuters.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Man missing after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
A 40-year-old woman is behind bars at the Pemiscot County Justice Center awaiting formal...
Woman accused of stealing hearse from funeral home
A high-speed police chase in Iron County is under investigation.
Victims of high-speed police chase asked to contact sheriff’s office
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been charged with racketeering and bribery.
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering

Latest News

Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California
FILE - An F-35C Lightning II test aircraft taxies on the deck aboard the nuclear powered...
US Navy says crashed F-35C plane raised from South China Sea
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool