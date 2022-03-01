Very warm weather continues tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed lots of sunshine across the Heartland today with very warm temperatures. Many areas saw temperatures soar above 70 degrees. For this evening it will remains mild with temperatures falling into the upper 40s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

The very warm weather will continue for our Wednesday across the Heartland. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the lower to middle 70s.

A weak cold front will move through the area early Thursday morning. This front will have very little moisture to work with so we will only notice a change in wind direction, from the southwest to northeast. It will be slightly cooler on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

