Ukraine students attending Southeast Mo. State react to war

Two Southeast Missouri State University students from Ukraine shared their perspective watching the war with Russia.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the war in Ukraine rages on, some international students at Southeast Missouri State University are feeling its effects personally.

We talked with two Ukrainian students on the campus and got their take on what’s happening.

“I just pray for peace all the time. For all this nightmare to end as soon as possible,” said international student Viktoriia Kisil.

She’s from central Ukraine and has been studying at Southeast for three semesters.

Back home, her family and friends are bracing themselves for a possible Russian invasion.

“All my family and friends, they are staying at home,” she said. “They are following directions from the government. For now, exactly in my village there is nothing going on around. But you can hear the explosions nearby.”

Currently, her family has no plans to leave country.

“They are ready to stay and defend and help Ukrainian army and people any possible way,” she said.

Tetiana Dronova has family in Ukraine as well. She stays in contact with her family, getting updates and making sure they are safe.

“I always text my mom and ask how they are doing,” she said. “They stay at home because of my aunt’s family. They have three children, and they are trying to stay calm for the sake of the children.”

Harboring refugees from Kyiv with a helping hand.'

“From the very first day,e they gave some food and clothes and medicine. And men in other villages are monitoring the situation in our territory,” she said.

With both students waiting for the war to be over and their families to be safe, Kisil said, “We are really proud of all of the army and the Ukrainian men who are ready to defend, who are leaving their houses and going to defend our territory, our country, our Ukraine.”

More than half-a-million refugees have fled Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, according to the UN.

