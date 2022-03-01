Sunny & Warm First Day Of March

Mostly clear skies Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Today will be even warmer than yesterday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s! Sunny skies will hold through the afternoon with southwesterly winds gusting up to 20mph at times.

Temperatures stay warmer in the upper 30s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be one of the warmest days of the week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A weak cold front will push through early Thursday only dropping our temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We will continue to see these unseasonably warm temps heading into the weekend, but there will be changes to watch. A few low-pressure systems can bring severe storms Saturday night through early Monday. Flooding will also be a concern with higher rainfall accumulation amounts.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.