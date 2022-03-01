Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU Day of Giving raises more than $3.5M

The Southern Illinois University community will come together for the annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 2.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The SIU Day of Giving raised more than $3.5 million.

According to the university, the 24-hour online fundraiser received more than 2,400 donations and set numerous records. It its six years of existence, they say the Day of Giving has brought in more than $10 million.

The $3.5 million total is the highest in the history of the SIU Day of Giving. In 2021, the university raised $2.8 million on the day.

According to a news release from SIU, the School of Medicine led the way by raising more than $756,000, and the College of Liberal Arts came in a close second, bringing in more than $723,000.

Some of the other highest totals were:

  • College of Business and Analytics: More than $230,000
  • College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences: More than $188,000
  • College of Arts and Media: More than $167,000
  • College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics: More than $135,000
  • Saluki Athletics: More than $109,000

Donors to the Balancing Education, Experience, and Reality Scholarship continued their tradition of Day of Giving support by combining to make nearly 700 gifts and raising more than $52,000.

Other areas with the most donations were:

  • School of Medicine: 374
  • Saluki Athletics: 184
  • College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences: 147
  • College of Arts & Media: 128
  • College of Health and Human Sciences: 108

For the second straight year, the SIU Foundation hosted a livestream event during the Day of Giving. It featured presentations from Chancellor Austin Lane, deans, university officials, students and staff.

The Day of Giving ended with the Chancellor’s Reception in St. Louis at the Ballpark as the university kicked off its inaugural Saluki Takeover Tour St. Louis. The event lasted four days in conjunction with the MVC men’s basketball tournament.

Chancellor Lane and others announced partnerships with St. Louis-area high schools and community colleges as part of the university’s effort to increase enrollment.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
According to court records, the case against 46-year-old Sean William Hinton dates back to the...
Man accused of molesting child in Scott Co. for more than a decade
A high-speed police chase in Iron County is under investigation.
Victims of high-speed police chase asked to contact sheriff’s office
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A couple of Heartland farmers say the agriculture market is unpredictable.
Southeast Mo. farmers impacted by war in Ukraine

Latest News

Abigayle Britton hopes to win more awards through her time in FFA.
Future Farmers Friday: FFA member shows cows across several states
Kentucky State Police troopers say Creative Interiors provided video surveillance of a black...
KSP: Suspect in property damage case identified
The event, sponsored by the Alexander Pulaski County Action Council, will be from 6 p.m. to 7...
Community opioid medication virtual town hall meeting scheduled for March 31
Crews are on the scene at a boat ramp in Wickliffe, Ky. where a boat capsized earlier on...
Missing boater identified; search continues after boat capsizes on Ohio River at Wickliffe, Ky.
Crews are still searching for a missing man after a boat capsized on the Ohio River at...
Drone12: Crews continue searching for missing boater on Ohio River