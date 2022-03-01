SIU Day of Giving raises more than $3.5M

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The SIU Day of Giving raised more than $3.5 million.

According to the university, the 24-hour online fundraiser received more than 2,400 donations and set numerous records. It its six years of existence, they say the Day of Giving has brought in more than $10 million.

The $3.5 million total is the highest in the history of the SIU Day of Giving. In 2021, the university raised $2.8 million on the day.

According to a news release from SIU, the School of Medicine led the way by raising more than $756,000, and the College of Liberal Arts came in a close second, bringing in more than $723,000.

Some of the other highest totals were:

College of Business and Analytics: More than $230,000

College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences: More than $188,000

College of Arts and Media: More than $167,000

College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics: More than $135,000

Saluki Athletics: More than $109,000

Donors to the Balancing Education, Experience, and Reality Scholarship continued their tradition of Day of Giving support by combining to make nearly 700 gifts and raising more than $52,000.

Other areas with the most donations were:

School of Medicine: 374

Saluki Athletics: 184

College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences: 147

College of Arts & Media: 128

College of Health and Human Sciences: 108

For the second straight year, the SIU Foundation hosted a livestream event during the Day of Giving. It featured presentations from Chancellor Austin Lane, deans, university officials, students and staff.

The Day of Giving ended with the Chancellor’s Reception in St. Louis at the Ballpark as the university kicked off its inaugural Saluki Takeover Tour St. Louis. The event lasted four days in conjunction with the MVC men’s basketball tournament.

Chancellor Lane and others announced partnerships with St. Louis-area high schools and community colleges as part of the university’s effort to increase enrollment.

