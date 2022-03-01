Heartland Votes
Advertisement

OVC and MVC announce post-season basketball honors

OVC and MVC Basketball hand out top honors
OVC and MVC Basketball hand out top honors(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Ohio Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Conference announced their post-season basketball honors on Tuesday.

The OVC player of the year on the men’s side is Murray State’s KJ Williams. Racers coach Matt McMahon is OVC Coach of the Year.

Murray State placed KJ Williams, Tevin Brown and Justice Hill on All-OVC First Team.

SEMO was represented by Erick Reed Jr. on first team and Phillip Russell on 2nd team along with the All-Newcomer Team.

UT Martin’s KJ Simon made 1st team and was on the all newcomer team.

On the Women’s side, Murray State’s Katelyn Young was named OVC Player of the Year.

Young was also named first team along with teammate Macey Turley.

The Racers were represented on the 2nd team by Hannah McKay and Alexis Burpo.

UT Martin’s Paige Pipkin made 2nd team and Shae Littleford made the All-Newcomer Team

The Missouri Valley Conference also handed out top men’s honors.

Southern Illinois was represented by Junior Marcus Domask on the 2nd team and Junior Lance Jones picked up All-Defensive team honors.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old woman is behind bars at the Pemiscot County Justice Center awaiting formal...
Woman accused of stealing hearse from funeral home
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been charged with racketeering and bribery.
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering
The Missouri Department of Conservation took the wounded bird to Watkins Wildlife Rehab in...
Bald eagle recovering after being hit by vehicle on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co.
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Two people are in custody after multiple shots were fired in Sikeston, Mo. on Tuesday...
2 in custody after shooting in Sikeston, Mo.

Latest News

H.S. Basketball scores
Heartland H.S. basketball scores Wednesday 3/2
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/2
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/2
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/2
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/2
In a project update from Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas, he...
Houck Field south grandstand project will not be finished by fall
SIU softball's Kerri Blaylock announced she will be stepping away from coaching duties for...
SIU softball’s Blaylock to step away from coaching duties