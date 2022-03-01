OVC and MVC announce post-season basketball honors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Ohio Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Conference announced their post-season basketball honors on Tuesday.

The OVC player of the year on the men’s side is Murray State’s KJ Williams. Racers coach Matt McMahon is OVC Coach of the Year.

Murray State placed KJ Williams, Tevin Brown and Justice Hill on All-OVC First Team.

SEMO was represented by Erick Reed Jr. on first team and Phillip Russell on 2nd team along with the All-Newcomer Team.

UT Martin’s KJ Simon made 1st team and was on the all newcomer team.

On the Women’s side, Murray State’s Katelyn Young was named OVC Player of the Year.

Young was also named first team along with teammate Macey Turley.

The Racers were represented on the 2nd team by Hannah McKay and Alexis Burpo.

UT Martin’s Paige Pipkin made 2nd team and Shae Littleford made the All-Newcomer Team

The Missouri Valley Conference also handed out top men’s honors.

Southern Illinois was represented by Junior Marcus Domask on the 2nd team and Junior Lance Jones picked up All-Defensive team honors.

