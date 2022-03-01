Heartland Votes
New Madrid Co. inmate accused of trying to escape moving squad car, grabbing officer’s gun

A New Madrid County inmate is facing more charges after an attempted escape.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid County inmate faces a whole new set of charges in Scott County, after reportedly trying to escape from a moving squad car.

It happened late Monday morning just off Interstate 55 in Scott County, very close to Kelly High School.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff Bud Cooper, Austin Musgrove, 28, got out of his handcuffs as the deputy transporting him traveled on Highway 77.

Cooper said Musgrove grabbed the deputy’s gun as the officer managed to pull over.

The two then reportedly struggled with the gun, both inside and outside the squad car, before the deputy got control of Musgrove.

He now faces charges of assault, attempted escape and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sheriff Cooper also said he’s aware a number of people witnessed the struggle and even recorded it, then left the scene.

He said at least one witness did call 911.

