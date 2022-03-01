Missouri State Capitol dome illuminated blue, yellow to show support for Ukraine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Capitol dome was illuminated blue and yellow Tuesday night to show support for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s national flag is blue and yellow.

The dome will stay lit in the colors each night through Friday, March 4.

Governor Mike Parson ordered the dome to shine with Ukraine’s colors as a show of solidarity with the nation as they fight a Russian invasion.

“Starting tonight, we will light the Capitol dome blue and yellow to show that Missouri stands with the people of Ukraine and the defense of democracy,” Governor Parson said. “In the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, Ukrainians refuse to back down or cower to a dictator. Missouri stands with and supports Ukraine, as the world again learns that freedom is not free. Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it. Teresa and I continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, all innocent lives put in harms way, and a quick resolution to peace that protects the sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine.”

Missouri House of Representatives Majority Leader Dean Plocher also voiced his support for the act and his condemnation of the Russian invasion.

“We join the rest of the nation and the world in expressing our condemnation of the attacks on Ukraine and this Russian assault on democracy,” Plocher said. “We are proud that the Capitol dome will shine blue and yellow, showing that Missourians stand in solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine as they fight against Putin’s tyranny.”

