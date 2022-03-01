Mild weather continues, stormy weather returns over the weekend

Temperatures continue to climb! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a few scattered 70s this afternoon. Dry weather sticks with us through the rest of the workweek. Even lows tonight will stay above freezing. Lows will only dip into the 30s and 40s overnight. Wednesday looks even warmer. Many areas will make it into the 70s on Wednesday afternoon. Another full day of sunshine expected too! Clouds start to move back into the area on Friday, with rain and thunderstorm chances holding off until the weekend.

