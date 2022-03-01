McCracken Co. EMA to conduct outdoor siren test Saturday

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An outdoor warning siren test will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, March 5.

The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management reminded citizens the test will be at 1 p.m.

As part of the National Weather Service Spring Severe Weather Safety and Preparedness Campaign, a routine tornado drill test will be sent out statewide on Wednesday, March 2 at 9:07 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.