McCracken Co. EMA to conduct outdoor siren test Saturday

An outdoor warning siren test will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, March 5. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An outdoor warning siren test will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, March 5.

The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management reminded citizens the test will be at 1 p.m.

As part of the National Weather Service Spring Severe Weather Safety and Preparedness Campaign, a routine tornado drill test will be sent out statewide on Wednesday, March 2 at 9:07 a.m.

