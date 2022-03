JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - There’s a big hole in the side of the Dollar General store on Grand Avenue.

A firefighter told us a SEMI driver ran into the building on Tuesday morning, March 1.

He said it appears the driver may have suffered some sort of medical emergency.

No one inside the store got hurt.

Ameren reportedly came in to fix a utility line damaged in the crash.

