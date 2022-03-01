Heartland Votes
House committee to weigh-in on proposed changes to Mo. self-defense law

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a Missouri House Committee’s turn to weigh in on proposed changes to the state’s self-defense law.

House Bill 2118 is a companion bill to Senate Bill 666, a measure critics called the Make Murder Legal Act.

Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor joined other law enforcement leaders at that hearing in Jefferson City to argue against the measure.

“We as prosecutors across the state are opposed to this bill, and law enforcement officials from all across the state came to testify in opposition of this bill,” she said. “We think this will definitely result in victims being harrased and intimidates and it will make bringing someone to justice for committing a violent offense significantly more difficult than it already is.”

Proctor said the bill would require prosecutors to put on evidence in court before even charging someone in an assault or murder case.

A House committee vote on the measure is expected sometime next week.

