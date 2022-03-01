Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health director leaving after 3 years

By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 1.

Governor Pritzker and Dr. Ezike Deliver an Update on COVID-19

Governor Pritzker and Dr. Ezike deliver an update on COVID-19.

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

During the briefing, Governor Pritzker announced the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, is leaving the agency after three years of service.

Her last day will be March 14.

“It has been a great honor serving the people of Illinois as the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Being the state’s top doc during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but it’s been an amazing journey to work with so many great public health professionals and leaders from all sectors,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “I want to thank Governor Pritzker for the opportunity he provided me and for his dedication to the people of this great state. The dedicated men and women of IDPH, will continue their mission-driven work to protect the health and safety of all Illinois residents.”

Amaal Tokars, who is currently the assistant director of IDPH will serve as interim director while they search to find a permanent replacement.

The governor issued a proclamation making Tuesday, March 1, 2022 as Dr. Ezike Day.

The indoor mask mandate in Illinois was lifted on Monday for most settings, including K-12 schools and daycares.

This comes after COVID-19 positivity rates in the state continued to decline and the majority of eligible Illinoisans were vaccinated.

According to IDPH, the test positivity rate in the state is at 2 percent, with 1,159 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths and 62,118 tests conducted on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois is currently 3,031,220 and 32,763 virus related deaths.

IDPH says 21,106,414 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, with 63.72 percent of Illinoisans fully vaccinated.

