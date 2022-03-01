Gov. Parson names Nickelson as acting director of Mo. DHSS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson named Paula Nickelson as the new acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday, March 1.

“Today, we are excited to announce Paula Nickelson as the new DHSS Acting Director,” Governor Parson said. “Paula was a key player in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts and has been a valued member at DHSS for more than 22 years. We are confident in her abilities and proud to welcome her to our Cabinet as we move forward from the COVID pandemic and prepare for what comes next in public health.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Nickelson, a Missouri native, has served within DHSS for more than 22 years and has a career in public health and health care management. For most of her time with the department, she has been a leader in several program areas, including maternal-child health, chronic disease prevention, and emergency preparedness and response.

They say Nickelson was also involved in the state’s H1N1 response and planning efforts following the 9/11 attacks. Most recently, she was instrumental in a number of COVID-19 response efforts.

“It is a great privilege to be asked to lead the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,” said DHSS Acting Director Paula Nickelson. “I am committed to enhancing our collaborative work with our local public health partners, our health care and behavioral health partners and all community partners. We will be focusing on the state’s leading causes of morbidity and mortality; prioritizing health equity; and ensuring updated data systems, performance management, and operational excellence tools are in place so we can serve Missourians in the best ways possible.”

Nickelson earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Central Missouri and a Master of Education in counseling psychology at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The governor temporarily appointed Richard Moore to lead the DHSS as acting director on February 1.

This came after Don Kauerauf resigned as Director of DHSS.

Kauerauf stepped down after an anti-vaccination rally was held at the Capitol rotunda during his confirmation hearing.

The group claimed Kauerauf wanted 100 percent vaccination in Missouri, and they opposed a forced vaccination policy.

