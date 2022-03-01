Heartland Votes
First Alert: Warm weather continues tomorrow

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/1/22
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST
(KFVS) - This evening, it will remains mild with temperatures falling into the upper 40s during the late evening hours.

Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the very warm weather will continue for our Wednesday across the Heartland.

We will see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the lower to mid-70s.

A weak cold front will move through the area early Thursday morning. This front will have very little moisture to work with so we will only notice a change in wind direction, from the southwest to northeast.

It will be slightly cooler on Thursday.

Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, with a few light clouds.
Tranquil day in the Heartland.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A beautiful, sunny and warm day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temperatures will be 10+ degrees colder on Thursday, but still mild for this time of year