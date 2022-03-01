Farmers concerned about rising fertilizer prices

QUINCY (WGEM) - Farmers are seeing fertilizer prices skyrocket, and tensions between Russia and Ukraine are likely going to push them higher.

Dennis Dempsey has been a farmer his whole life, and he says he’s used to price of fertilizer fluctuating, but never like this.

“We don’t know when it’s going to stop, and we don’t know how it’s going to affect our bottom line. You know commodity prices are going up too but I think fertilizer inputs are going up faster than our commodity prices are,” Dempsey said.

Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said fertilizer prices started increasing last fall due to the rising cost of natural gas which is used to make anhydrous ammonia for fertilizer, and they’re only going to get higher.

Valter said tensions in Russia and Ukraine will continue to increase those costs as Russia is a major player in the fertilizer industry.

“Well it can affect our crop rotations, and it certainly affects our bottom line at the end of the year if we don’t actually make any money from these fertilizer prices,” Dempsey said.

Valter said it’s an issue that could affect every farmer.

“They have to use fertilizer in order to get good yields to have a crop to sell so it eats into their profit. And sometimes there may not be much of a profit out there,” Valter said.

It can even affect consumers.

“As farmers we kind of take what we are given and we can’t not pass that onto the consumers,” Dempsey said.

Valter said most Adams County farmers were able to get their fertilizer prices locked in before they skyrocketed after the first of this year.

He hopes farmers can make it through this growing season into next fall without any issues. Planting season starts in about a month and a half.

