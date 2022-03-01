Calloway, Marshall Counties driver licensing to move from circuit court clerks to transportation cabinet

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Six more counties will transition to a new driver-licensing model in March.

Making the transition in March will be Calloway, Clark, Marshall, Mercer, Oldham and Union counties.

In each county, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk will cease licensing services at close of business on Friday, March 25. Customers will be referred to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices as of Monday, March 28.

Graves County had been scheduled to make the transition in March as well, but the courthouse in Mayfield was destroyed by a tornado in December, and licensing services have been performed by a KYTC “popup” portable office.

One hundred counties, including Graves, will have made the transition by the end of March.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the traditional issuance system of licenses and permits initiated at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county is being phased out. It’s being replaced by a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices located across the state.

KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to complete the transition statewide by June 30.

“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”

Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license or ID card at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.

Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations.

