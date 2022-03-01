Heartland Votes
Bald eagle recovering after being hit by vehicle on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co.

A Bald eagle is recovering after getting hit by a car on Interstate 55.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A bald eagle is recovering after getting hit by a car on Interstate 55.

Watkins Wildlife Refuge in Sedgewickville, Mo. posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that the eagle is being cared for at a Cape Girardeau animal clinic.

According to Kelly Manley, vet tech and wildlife coordinator at Skyview, the female bird does not have any broken bones, but does have a significant wound on her chest. He said the open wound can’t be surgically repaired. They have to wait and see if the wound will heal itself.

He said the bird will be transferred back to the refuge for the healing process, which could take at least a month. It includes hydrotherapy, sugar therapy and antibiotic therapy.

Manley said the eagle was feisty, which he saw as a positive, and said if she survives, she’d be a good candidate for release.

According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Tuesday afternoon, March 1 at the 114 mile marker of northbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau County.

He said they received multiple reports of an eagle that was hit and appeared to be injured.

Fruitland's Engine 41 and Squad 41 responded to a motor vehicle accident on lnterstate 55 this afternoon that involved...

Posted by Fruitland Area Fire Protection District on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The Missouri Department of Conservation took the wounded bird to Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Bollinger County.

Troopers in Cape County rescued this bald eagle after it was struck by a vehicle. The bird was transported by the Conservation Department and is expected to make a full recovery. 🦅

Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Rescuers say the bird suffered significant injuries.

