6 arrested at Paducah hotel in connection with multi-agency drug investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Six people were arrested at a Paducah hotel on Monday night, February 28 in connection with a multi-agency investigation.

Billy J. Burns, 30, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended license.

Brett M. Nance, 38, of Murray, was charged with conspiracy to trafficking in meth first offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah W. Williams, 42, of McCracken County, was charged with conspiracy to trafficking meth first offense.

Thomas Venzera, 32, of McCracken County, was charged with conspiracy to trafficking meth second offense and operating on a suspended license.

Pamela L. Bettencourt, 37, of Paducah, was charged with conspiracy to trafficking meth first offense, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald K. Duncan, 51, of Salem, was charged with trafficking in meth second or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from McCracken, Marshall, Calloway and Graves County Sheriff’s Offices, along with DEA agents, have been working together on numerous drug investigations over the course of the past week.

On Monday night, the investigation led them to another six arrests at a Paducah hotel in the 5000 block of Cairo Road.

Detectives seized more than 2.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than $7,000 in suspected drug monies and assorted drug paraphernalia.

All six were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

