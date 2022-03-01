10 years after EF4 tornado strikes Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s been 10 years since a devastating EF4 tornado hit the City of Harrisburg.

The tornado was approximately 200 yards wide with winds up to 170 miles per hour. It destroyed more than 250 homes and businesses and caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek said the community remembers the lives lost; and they have rebuilt the community back to the way it was.

“Our community has really grown since then,” McPeek said. “The togetherness that was brought to our community after the tornado has really made us a stronger town and it’s been good to see the community come together and be with the families that were lost that day.”

Where the tornado touched down, homes were destroyed. It left a path from a shopping center, up through a neighborhood in Gaskin City.

“All those homes have rebuilt,” McPeek said. “Some of the trees are coming back but not as big as what they were back 10 years ago but Harrisburg has rebuilt and I think we will continue to grow.”

According to the National Weather Service, this was one of 13 tornadoes that occurred on Leap Day in 2012, leaving behind major destruction through the Heartland.

