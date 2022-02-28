Mild, dry conditions expected most of the week

Oh hello Spring! We’ve missed you! The first days of March will feel very nice compared to the wet, active weather we had last week. We stay dry and very mild for the entire workweek. Showers and the chance for thunderstorms will return over the weekend and into next week. But in the meantime, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Even warmer weather expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, when some areas will make it into the 70s. It will be a little breezy at times, but it sure is a nice trade off from the ice storm we saw last week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.