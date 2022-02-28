Man hit by pickup truck on I-55

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Iowa man is in serious condition after he was hit by a pickup truck in the Missouri Bootheel on Sunday, February 27.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. on Interstate 55 northbound near New Madrid.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Cheryl M. Simmons, 55 of Iowa City, stopped the Dodge Ram 3500 she was driving at the exit ramp onto U.S. 62.

Patrick Keil, a passenger in the pickup truck, got out to do some maintenance on a towed unit.

While the 54-year-old was out of the vehicle, MSHP said Keil was hit by a northbound GMC Sierra.

Keil was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with major injuries.

