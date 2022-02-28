Kuttawa, Ky. awarded emergency road funds

KUTTAWA, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Kuttawa has been awarded $13,600 in in Municipal Road Aid Emergency Funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The funds are to repair a damaged drainage structure on Cedar Street approximately, just south of U.S. 62 in Kuttawa.

According to KYTC, the damage has created a hazard for vehicles and pedestrians passing through the area near Kuttawa City Hall.

Repairs will be made by the city.

