JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning, February 28.

According to police, it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Main Street and Russell Street.

Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department said the extent of the juvenile’s injuries is unknown, but the juvenile was taken to an area hospital.

