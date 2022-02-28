Illinois indoor mask mandate ends

QUINCY (WGEM) - Masks are no longer required in most indoors in the state of Illinois, having ended at 12:01 Monday morning.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision comes as hospitalizations and ICU capacity statewide continues to decrease.

The governor also reminded people they should continue to take personal responsibility and follow recommendations from doctors.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, 32,431 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illness.

Pritzker said Illinois has lost far fewer people than other Midwest states who didn’t have mitigations in place.

Meanwhile, the CDC announced on Friday it is no longer urging people to wear masks in most indoor settings, including schools, where COVID-19 poses a “low” or “medium” risk to the general public and the local health care system.

That covers more than three-quarters of Illinois counties currently.

Pritzker also announced Friday masks will not be required in Illinois schools starting Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.