Cold and Frosty Monday Morning

Sunshine all day long...
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/28.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST
Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures mainly in the 20s. Due to calm winds and moisture from the rain and melting ice, frost is likely going to form on elevated surfaces such as cars. This can also lead to freezing fog in some of our southern counties causing slick overpasses and bridges. Despite the cold morning, a quick warming trend will occur today with temperatures bouncing back into the mid and close to upper 50s for some western portions of southeast Missouri. Mostly sunny skies will continue to melt any ice and keep the weather calm.

We will enter March, tomorrow, with more sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-60s. The trend of calm weather and very warm weather will hold through the week.

Our next approaching system will bring thicker clouds on Friday with the chance of rain and storms over the weekend. It is still to soon to determine if strong storms are likely, but we will keep an eye on it.

-Lisa

