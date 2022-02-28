Carbondale to participate in statewide tornado drill Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Office of Emergency Management plans to participate in the statewide tornado drill in Illinois on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

The tornado drill kicks off Severe Weather Preparedness Month.

According to the City of Carbondale, tornado season is usually March through May in Illinois, but the severe storms can happen any time of year.

The city encourages citizens to use the month of March to prepare for severe weather by having a emergency plan before, during and after storms hit.

They have outlined a checklist to help families, which can be found here.

The City of Carbondale also outlines the following statistics when it comes to tornadoes:

Tornadoes tend to occur in the afternoons and evenings with 50 percent happening between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Illinois averages 64 tornadoes per year

The worst tornado in the nation’s history occurred in Illinois, which was the Tri-State tornado of March 18, 1925. According to the National Weather Service, the EF5 tornado was to blame for 695 deaths, 2,027 injuries and 15,000 homes destroyed. A majority of the deaths were recorded in Murphysboro.

