Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale to participate in statewide tornado drill Tuesday

(Christine Kanerva)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Office of Emergency Management plans to participate in the statewide tornado drill in Illinois on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

The tornado drill kicks off Severe Weather Preparedness Month.

According to the City of Carbondale, tornado season is usually March through May in Illinois, but the severe storms can happen any time of year.

The city encourages citizens to use the month of March to prepare for severe weather by having a emergency plan before, during and after storms hit.

They have outlined a checklist to help families, which can be found here.

The City of Carbondale also outlines the following statistics when it comes to tornadoes:

  • Tornadoes tend to occur in the afternoons and evenings with 50 percent happening between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Illinois averages 64 tornadoes per year
  • The worst tornado in the nation’s history occurred in Illinois, which was the Tri-State tornado of March 18, 1925. According to the National Weather Service, the EF5 tornado was to blame for 695 deaths, 2,027 injuries and 15,000 homes destroyed. A majority of the deaths were recorded in Murphysboro.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of an alleged home invasion...
Reported home invasion leads to Jackson Co. deputies finding woman dead
A man is dead after an attempted murder-suicide on Sunday, February 27.
1 dead after attempted murder, suicide in Cape Girardeau Co.
Kevon Evans-McClinton (left) and Zatryus Moore (right) are being held at the Mississippi County...
Suspects identified in deadly Charleston, Mo. shooting that left total of 16 shot
An Iowa man is in serious condition after he was hit by a pickup truck in the Missouri Bootheel.
Man hit by pickup truck on I-55
A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Jackson, Mo. on Monday morning, Feb. 28.
Juvenile hit by vehicle in Jackson, Mo.

Latest News

A monument sits in Harrisburg to honor and remember those impacted by the tornado.
10 years after EF4 tornado strikes Harrisburg, Ill.
January marked a violent month in the city of Sikeston, Mo. (Source: KFVS)
Community meeting in Sikeston planned following deadly shooting at Charleston party
Heartland Heritage 3/1/22
Heartland Heritage 2/28/22
This will bring new educational opportunities at two area community colleges.
SIU Carbondale to announce Day of Giving totals
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects