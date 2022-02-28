Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pledge to match $1 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1...
The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1 million.(Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are throwing their financial support behind the United Nations Refugee Agency, promising to match every donation up to $1 million for Ukrainian war refugees.

Reynolds announced the couple’s donation plan on Twitter, writing, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

The UN estimates 3 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of an alleged home invasion...
Reported home invasion leads to Jackson Co. deputies finding woman dead
A man is dead after an attempted murder-suicide on Sunday, February 27.
1 dead after attempted murder, suicide in Cape Girardeau Co.
Kevon Evans-McClinton (left) and Zatryus Moore (right) are being held at the Mississippi County...
Suspects identified in deadly Charleston, Mo. shooting that left total of 16 shot
An Iowa man is in serious condition after he was hit by a pickup truck in the Missouri Bootheel.
Man hit by pickup truck on I-55
A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Jackson, Mo. on Monday morning, Feb. 28.
Juvenile hit by vehicle in Jackson, Mo.

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill
Historic SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with four top senators Wednesday
Historic SCOTUS pick to meet with top senators
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work