Arts Council of Southeast Mo. plans 1st Arty Gras Street Festival

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The inaugural Arty Gras Festival in the Spanish Street Arts District will be Saturday, March 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature local restaurants, art markets, street performers, live music, river tales, tarot, dancers and a New Orleans-style parade.

Participants will include The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Le Bistro, Ebb & Flow, The Glenn House and 20 N. Pacific.

You can buy a bracelet for the event online, or at the Arts Council on the day of the event.

Organizers say all proceeds benefit local non-profits and businesses.

