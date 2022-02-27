Two hospitalized after shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting this morning in Cape Girardeau County left two people hospitalized.

According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred on Estate Drive.

Two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office reports there is no ongoing threat to the public; however, more details will be released later as the investigation continues.

