Two hospitalized after shooting in Cape Girardeau
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting this morning in Cape Girardeau County left two people hospitalized.
According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred on Estate Drive.
Two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
The sheriff’s office reports there is no ongoing threat to the public; however, more details will be released later as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.