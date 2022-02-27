Heartland Votes
Two hospitalized after shooting in Cape Girardeau

Two have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the investigation is ongoing.
Two have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the investigation is ongoing.(KFVS - Mike Mohundro)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting this morning in Cape Girardeau County left two people hospitalized.

According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred on Estate Drive.

Two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office reports there is no ongoing threat to the public; however, more details will be released later as the investigation continues.

