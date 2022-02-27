Suspects identified in deadly Charleston, Mo. shooting that left total of 16 shot

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspects in the deadly Charleston shooting on Saturday, February 19, have been identified by the Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On the morning of Friday, Feb. 25, both suspects were taken into custody and formal charges were filed against them.

The first suspect was identified as Kevon Evans-McClinton, 21, of Charleston, Mo.

The second suspect, Zatryus Moore, 19, from Charleston.

Kevon Evans-McClinton (left) and Zatryus Moore (right) are being held at the Mississippi County Jail on no bond warrants. (Charleston Department of Public Safety)

Both have been charged with Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and Armed Criminal Action.

The Charleston DPS says the investigation is still active, and additional charges against the two in custody are expected soon.

The agency is still seeking people who attended the party, witnesses, or anyone with photos or videos of the incident to come forth.

Charleston DPS says the possibility of additional suspects has not been ruled out.

Both are being held at the Mississippi County Jail on no bond warrants.

