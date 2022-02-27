First Alert: Warming trend continues

(KFVS) - The warming trend which began yesterday will continue picking up momentum the next few days.

Today, clouds from the morning will eventually push off to the east, giving us a sunny afternoon.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says highs will be about 45 to 50 with light northwest winds.

Tonight will be clear, calm and cold, creating overnight fog, haze and heavy frost thanks in part to very wet ground.

But Monday will see temperatures continue to rise with afternoon highs in the 50s.

"I didn't know it was supposed to be this nice!!" That will be what non-weather people will be saying by mid-week, as... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, February 27, 2022

The upcoming work will be dry and mild, in fact, the pattern looks appropriately spring-like given that Tuesday is the first day of meteorological spring.

Midweek high temps look to be in the 65 to 70 range, with lows staying mainly above freezing.

Several days of mild, dry weather should allow things to begin to dry out a bit.

This is important, because the pattern looks to turn wet and potentially storm again for next weekend and beyond.

A very active pattern may bring the threats of heavy rain and thunderstorms back for early next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.