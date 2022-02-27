First Alert Sunday Outlook

The warming trend that started slowly yesterday will pick up momentum over the next few days, as we get into a dry and mild pattern for the upcoming week. For today some morning clouds will gradually push off to the east, leading to a mostly sunny and less chilly afternoon. Highs will be about 45 to 50 with light northwest winds. Tonight will be clear, calm and cold…leading to some overnight fog, haze and heavy frost thanks in part to very wet ground. But Monday will see temps continue to rise with afternoon highs in the 50s.

The upcoming work will be dry and mild…in fact the pattern looks appropriately spring-like given that Tuesday is the first day of meteorological spring. Midweek high temps look to be in the 65 to 70 range, with lows staying mainly above freezing. Several days of mild, dry weather should allow things to begin to dry out a bit. This is important, because the pattern looks to turn wet and potentially storm again for next weekend and beyond. A very active pattern may bring the threats of heavy rain and thunderstorms back for early next week.

