First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

“Touch of Spring” pattern for the upcoming week...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A dry, mild ‘touch of spring’ pattern is setting up for the upcoming work week, to be followed by wet and potentially stormy weather starting next weekend.   Tonight will be clear and relatively cold once again.  With calm winds and lots of moisture,  heavy frost and maybe some areas of fog and haze are likely by daybreak…with lows mainly in the 20s.   But our  warming trend will pick up again on Monday, with afternoon highs well into the  50s despite some high clouds by afternoon.  By Tuesday afternoon most of the area will be above 60°.

The nicest weather will be mid-week, with highs of about 65 to 70 on Wednesday and Thursday! By Friday a deep upper trough approaching from the western U.S. will bring increasing clouds and wind….and by the weekend showers and thunderstorms will become possible.  It’s too early to pinpoint, but some models are indicating the potential for some strong thunderstorms late Saturday along an approaching cold front….with more rain and thunder possible by Sunday night or Monday.

