Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations...
The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations Thursday. New economic sanctions on Russia pushed the price of a barrel of oil toward $100.(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local health officials noted Cape Girardeau County falls into the “low” category based on the...
Local health officials: Cape Girardeau Co. falls into ‘low’ category based on decreasing cases of COVID-19
Kevon Evans-McClinton (left) and Zatryus Moore (right) are being held at the Mississippi County...
Suspects identified in deadly Charleston, Mo. shooting that left total of 16 shot
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
Killing at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, authorities say
Grand opening for new Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center.
Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Daisy Stickney says her daughter has suffered seizures and fainting spells since the tainted...
Some kids sickened by Navy’s fuel-tainted water still have symptoms, parents say
Kevon Evans-McClinton (left) and Zatryus Moore (right) are being held at the Mississippi County...
Suspects identified in deadly Charleston, Mo. shooting that left total of 16 shot